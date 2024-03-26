Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 26, 2024 03:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 03:45 PM

Metro rail to run an hour longer from tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Metro Rail Extends Service Until 9pm from 16th Ramadan

The metro rail trains will run for one extra hour starting from tomorrow -- the 16th of Ramadan, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), said today.

The last train from Motijheel will leave at 9:40pm and the last train from Uttara North at 9:00pm, he told reporters.

metro at night
Metro at night!

Trains from both ends will run every 12 minutes during the last hour of operation.

Ticket counters will close at 8:50pm and only those with MRT and Rapid passes will be able to avail metro service after that time.

Currently, metro rail runs until 8:00pm from the Uttara end and until 8:40pm from Motijheel end.

 

