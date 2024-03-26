Metro rail to run an hour longer from tomorrow

The metro rail trains will run for one extra hour starting from tomorrow -- the 16th of Ramadan, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), said today.

The last train from Motijheel will leave at 9:40pm and the last train from Uttara North at 9:00pm, he told reporters.

Trains from both ends will run every 12 minutes during the last hour of operation.

Ticket counters will close at 8:50pm and only those with MRT and Rapid passes will be able to avail metro service after that time.

Currently, metro rail runs until 8:00pm from the Uttara end and until 8:40pm from Motijheel end.