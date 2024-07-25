HSC exams postponed until August 1

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams have been postponed till August 1.

Mohammad Abul Khair, the public relations officer of the education ministry, confirmed the information to The Daily Star this afternoon.

Following the latest decision, the exams scheduled for July 28, 29, 31 and August 1 will not be held on the dates, said Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of Dhaka Education Board.

Earlier, authorities postponed examinations of all education boards scheduled for July 18, 21, 23, and 25.

The Ministry of Education had also shut all educational institutions under its jurisdiction at the secondary and higher secondary levels (schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical institutions) as well as polytechnic institutes until further notice amid the violence centring the quota reform movement.

Later, University Grants Commission declared closed all public and private universities along with their affiliated colleges.