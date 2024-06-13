no metro rail services on eid day

Says MD of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd

Metro rail service will be unavailable on the day of Eid-ul-Azha (June 17), said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

He also said that the Metro rail authority still believes that the government will not impose a 15 percent VAT on its service from July 1.

"We have already written to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) through the ministry and still hope the VAT will not be imposed," he added.

He, however, said that if the VAT is imposed from July 1, they will have to increase the fares.

Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary/ Star

He said the timing of peak and off-peak hours for the Dhaka metro rail services will be changed from June 19 in line with the new schedule of government offices.