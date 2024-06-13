Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 05:50 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 09:29 PM

Transport

No metro rail services on Eid day

Says MD of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 05:50 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 09:29 PM
no metro rail services on eid day
FILE PHOTO

Metro rail service will be unavailable on the day of Eid-ul-Azha (June 17), said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

He also said that the Metro rail authority still believes that the government will not impose a 15 percent VAT on its service from July 1.

"We have already written to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) through the ministry and still hope the VAT will not be imposed," he added.

He, however, said that if the VAT is imposed from July 1, they will have to increase the fares.

Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary/ Star

He said the timing of peak and off-peak hours for the Dhaka metro rail services will be changed from June 19 in line with the new schedule of government offices.

 

Dhaka metro railno metro rail on eid ul azha
