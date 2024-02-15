Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 15, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 04:09 PM

Metro to run every 8 mins during peak hours from Feb 17

Metro rail authorities will increase trip frequency from February 17 to keep up with the increasing demand of passengers.

They will operate trains every eight minutes during peak hours and every 10-12 minutes during off-peak hours, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), told reporters today.

Trains now run every 10 minutes from 7:10am to 11:30am (peak hours), every 12 minutes from 11:31am to 4:00pm (off-peak), and every 10 minutes from 4:01pm to 8:00pm (peak), according to DMTCL.

