Metro rail timings around the world

After much anticipation, Dhaka's metro rail finally started daylong operations on the Uttara-Motijheel route from January 20.

Daily commuters who had been struggling with the city's traffic congestion breathed a sigh of relief as they can now both go to work and return home on the fast, reliable mode of transport.

Till January 20, trains on the Agargaon-Motijheel section (Motijheel is the business hub of the capital) ran from 7:10am to 11:30am. It will now run till 8:00pm.

Let's see how long metro trains run in cities around the world as Dhaka metro rail begins its 13-hour run.

New York. Photo: Collected

The metros in USA like "MTA New York City Transit" in NY, "L" in Chicago, "PATH" in Jersey City, and "SEPTA Metro" in Philadelphia run nonstop, providing 24/7 service to the public.

While Dhaka's metro rail, which started operations just over a year ago, has a weekly closure on Friday, the metro rail in Washington DC operates longer hours on weekends.

London. Photo: Collected

Perhaps the most famous metro rail is the London Underground, also known as the "Tube", which is the world's first metro rail. The "Tube" runs nonstop on Fridays and Saturdays, while on other days it runs from early in the morning until just after midnight.

The "Rome Metro" in Rome, Italy, operates from 5:30am to 11:30pm, with extended hours on weekends.

In France's Paris, "Paris Metro" operates from 5:30am to 1:15am on weekdays. On Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as on the day before a bank holiday, trains run until about 2:15am.

In Germany's Berlin, "the Berlin U-Bahn" is a 24-hour metro rail service only on weekends. On other days, the metro operates from 4:00am to 1:00am.

Delhi. Photo: Collected

In India, the "Delhi RAPIDX" metro rail and "Mumbai Metro" are functional from 5:00am to 11:30pm. Kolkata's metro operates from 7:00am to 10:30pm daily.

Kolkata. Photo: Collected

Service hours of Thailand's "Bangkok MRT" underground train, Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur's "Rapid Rail", and Singapore's "MRT" are from 6:00am until midnight.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, "Lahore Orange Line Metro" operates daily from 6:00am to 11:00pm.

Tokyo. Photo: Collected

Japan's "Tokyo Metro" runs from 5:00am to around midnight. Meanwhile, "Shanghai Metro" in China -- which is the longest metro rail network in the world – also operates from 5:00am to midnight. China's "Beijing Subway" operated from 5:00am to 11:00pm.

Shanghai. Photo: Collected

Meanwhile in Australia, "Sydney Metro" operates daily from 4:30am to 11:30pm.

Sydney Metro. Photo: Collected

BONUS:

Here is a list of the 10 largest metro rails in the world:

1 - Shanghai Metro – China

2 - Beijing Subway – China

3 - London Underground - United Kingdom

4 - Guangzhou Metro – China

5 - New York City Subway - United States

6 - Delhi Metro – India

7 - Moscow Metro – Russia

8 - Wuhan Metro – China

9 - Seoul Metro - South Korea

10 - Madrid Metro - Spain