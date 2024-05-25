Pressure on buses multiply as metro services face disruption

As soon as metro rail services faced disruption, during the rush hour of traffic this evening, hundreds of commuters who were left stranded in many stations came down to the roads looking for buses.

This created immense pressure on buses, as staffers were not being able to accommodate such a huge rush of passengers.

This correspondent visited Karwan Bazar and Farmgate bus stops and saw a huge surge of passengers, even on a weekend.

Hasnat Kader, a resident of Shewrapara who got down from Karwan Bazar metro station, said after hearing about the disruption of metro services, he came down to the road looking for a bus.

Photo: Shaheen Mollah/Star

Meanwhile, buses from Shahbagh, Gulistan and Motijheel areas were travelling in full capacity.

Missing at least 10 such buses and waiting for over half and hour, Kader got on a Mirpur-12-bound Shikor Paribahan.

Chand Mia, conductor of Ayat Paribahan (Kamalapur-Mirpur Zoo), said the bus was three-fourths full till Bangla Motor bus stop. As soon as it reached Karwan Bazar, scores of passengers tried to board it.

Some passengers got off at Farmgate, but many more got inside the bus, leaving him stranded on the road for a while.

After 8:30pm, the metro services became normal. Buses again ran relatively empty as commuters once again started taking the metro.

Metro rail services faced disruption today from 6:45pm to 8:10pm.