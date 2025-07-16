‘If police fail, we will ensure justice’: NCP leaders in fiery Gopalganj rally

Vow to ‘protect Gopalganj from tyrants’; call for a ‘new Bangladesh’

Despite attacks, vandalism, and attempts to block their programme, the National Citizen Party (NCP) held a rally in Gopalganj today, echoing the slogan "Mujibism Murdabad" (Down with Mujibism). During the rally, party leaders also vowed to "bury Mujibism in Gopalganj".

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) issued a stern warning during a rally in Gopalganj today, declaring that the party will "bring justice" if law enforcement fails to act against those responsible for today's attack on their event.

"We are going to bring our justice if the police forces fail," said NCP leaders Nahid Islam and Hasnat Abdullah, as they addressed thousands of supporters in a charged atmosphere following an attack ahead of their scheduled programme earlier in the day.

Both leaders drew sharp parallels between the present situation and what they called the "drama" of past regimes, vowing to dismantle the remnants of "Mujib's legacy".

Hasnat Abdullah, in a charged speech, directly called out former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, "Dear people of Gopalganj, Hasina has fled to India but not here in Gopalganj. A self-serving leader like her never once thought of the people here. Gopalganj could never truly become a part of Bangladesh. But we assure you, Gopalganj belongs to Bangladesh. Standing on this very soil of Gopalganj, we declare: break down and burn the den of Mujib's legacy. Long live revolution."

Nahid echoed the warning, pledging stronger resistance, "Today the Mujib group has again tried to block us. We will respond with double strength. If the police fail, then it becomes our responsibility to protect Bangladesh."

He further stressed that the envisioned "new Bangladesh" would guarantee equality and reject extremism under the guise of politics.

"We won't tolerate any terrorist activities in the name of Gopalganj," he said, warning that the resistance would escalate if justice is not ensured.

Both leaders ended their speeches with the slogan: "Inqilab zindabad, long live revolution."

The fiery declarations came after chaos earlier in the day when the NCP rally venue was attacked by miscreants, with sound systems and chairs vandalised and crude bombs hurled. The incident has significantly heightened political tension in Gopalganj.

Following the rally, violence ensued again as Gopalganj's Poura Park area turned into a battlefield after the venue of the NCP rally was attacked, allegedly by the activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Army personnel and police rushed to the spot to bring law and order in the area.

According to television live coverage, chase and counter-chase were seen between law enforcers and BCL in the area following these incidents.