Attack on NCP rally: Jamaat announces nationwide protest tomorrow

The party condemns the attack, arson, and acts of violence

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a countrywide peaceful protest in all districts and metropolitan cities tomorrow, condemning the attack, arson, and acts of violence allegedly carried out by the fascist and banned Chhatra League on the National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj.

In a statement issued today, Jamaat Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar said, "The terrorists of the banned Chhatra League, an accomplice of the fallen autocrat, attacked vehicles carrying NCP leaders with the intent to kill."

He claimed that many leaders and activists of NCP, along with ordinary citizens, were injured in the attack, and the attackers set fire to property, causing extensive damage.

Calling for legal action against the perpetrators and united resistance against fascism, he urged all levels of the Jamaat's members and the general public to observe the announced programme.