‘Those responsible will face justice’

Says govt; parties condemn attack on NCP rally venue

The interim government has said the attacks on the venue of the National Citizen Party’s rally in Gopalganj, carried out by members of the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League yesterday, will not go unpunished.

Meanwhile, several political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, the 12-Party Alliance, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, AB Party, and Khelafat Majlis condemned the attack, blaming the deteriorating law and order situation and calling it an administrative failure.

So far, four people died during the clashes between law enforcers and the Awami League supporters yesterday.

In a statement issued by the chief adviser's press wing, the government termed the Gopalganj violence "utterly indefensible".

"The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable," it said, adding, "Those responsible for this brutality will face justice. Let it be made absolutely clear: violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail."

The government commended the army and police for their prompt response, and applauded the resilience and courage of the students who carried on with their rally despite prior threats.

Announcing that a curfew has been imposed in Gopalganj, LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain posted on Facebook at 6:43pm, "Unless it is a matter of life and death, no general people should leave their home. The number of law enforcers has been increased. The terrorists of the banned organisations … will be broken. Everything is being monitored from the police control room, with instructions being given by the home affairs adviser, the youth and sports adviser, and heads of law enforcement agencies."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed grave concern and demanded immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible.

In a statement, he said, "With law and order collapsing, Awami League allies are now fuelling chaos and exploiting the situation to put the interim government in a difficult position."

Wishing a quick recovery for the injured police officers, Fakhrul urged the government to respond with an "iron fist".

"Since the fall of the Awami regime in the student-public movement, miscreants are once again trying to destabilise the country through anarchy… Today's barbaric attack on NCP's pre-announced programme in Gopalganj, the cocktail explosions, arson attacks on the UNO's and law enforcers' vehicles, and injuries to police, these all are manifestations of anarchy."

Urging locals to refrain from unrest, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman wrote on Facebook, "The government must urgently take necessary steps. Otherwise, it will bear the full responsibility of history."

In a separate statement, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar announced the party would hold peaceful protests nationwide.

"It is the government's duty to assist any political party in holding their programme. But there was no visible action from law enforcers on the ground -- and that is deeply concerning," he said

In its statement, Islami Andolan Bangladesh said yesterday's violence makes it evidently clear that the administration has failed.

The party's Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim demanded an investigation into the role of law enforcement officers. "There must be an inquiry into whether the superintendent of police in Gopalganj and others on duty deliberately allowed the violence to occur."

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Jalaluddin Ahmed demanded immediate arrest of the attackers. "This incident proves that the country's law and order is deteriorating fast. The government must take firm, neutral, and responsible action."

The 12-Party Alliance also issued a statement condemning the violence and said, "There is no alternative but to suppress these miscreants with a firm hand."

The Biplobi Workers Party echoed this, saying the incident exposed the failure of law enforcement agencies.

It's General Secretary Saiful Haque said, "Identified criminals had been openly threatening the NCP rally on social media and other platforms. Why were no preventive measures taken despite this?"

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur in a Facebook post warned, "If the administration does not take visible steps within 24 hours to free Gopalganj from goons and the 'Terror League', we will march from Dhaka to Gopalganj."

Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz said it was the government's duty to protect lives, property, and public gatherings.

"But what we saw -- law enforcement's failure to ensure security at a pre-announced political programme -- is extremely alarming."

AB Party and Khelafat Majlis, in separate statements, said Awami collaborators are taking advantage of the worsening law-and-order situation to create chaos in the country.

Meanwhile, Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh said the attack was a direct violation of democracy, freedom of expression, and human rights.

"Uprooting fascism from this country is now the demand of the time," it said in a statement, adding, "The indifference and failure of the law enforcement agencies is deeply concerning and questionable."