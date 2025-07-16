NCP leaders leave Gopalganj amid clashes

The photo is taken from NCP's Facebook

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have left Gopalganj amid the attacks and clashes in the area.

Their motorcade departed Gopalganj after 5:00pm with the assistance of the army and police.

NCP Joint Member Secretary Mushfiq Us Salehin confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Speaking over the phone around 4:45pm, he said, "We have left Gopalganj town. From here, we are heading towards Katakhali in Khulna."

He added, "Our march will continue. Our next programme is in Madaripur. We will make a decision and announce it after reaching Katakhali."

Mushfiq also stated that all NCP leaders are safe and in good health.

Around 1:45pm, 200–300 locals armed with sticks attacked the NCP's rally venue at the Poura Park in the town.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers were all supporters of the local Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

They reported that several crude bombs were exploded during the chaos, and bricks were also thrown, leaving several people injured. During the attack, police officers present near the stage were seen quickly retreating to the court premises, while NCP leaders and activists also fled the scene.