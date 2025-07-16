NCP, SAD leaders hold blockades nationwide protesting Gopalganj attack

In protest of the attack in Gopalganj, leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Student Against Discrimination (SAD) held demonstrations and blockades in various parts of the country, including Dhaka.

Blockades were staged in Uttara and Shahbagh areas of the capital today.

In Savar, local NCP activists and supporters blocked roads and held protests on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, Jahangirnagar University area, Nabinagar, and Zirani.

Ashulia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Hannan told The Daily Star that from 4:30pm to 5:20pm, the Dhaka-Aricha highway and the Dairy Gate area of Jahangirnagar University remained blocked.

Additionally, Nabinagar remained blocked from 4:30pm to 5:00pm.

During this time, several kilometers of traffic congestion occurred on both sides of the highways.

NCP central committee member Asadul Islam Mukul confirmed the information to The Daily Star in the afternoon, saying, "If the central committee decides, further programmes will be announced."

Savar Highway Police Station OC Saleh Ahmed told The Daily Star, "Due to the blockade, traffic was halted for some time, but it has since returned to normal."

In Narayanganj's Signboard area, from 5:00pm for nearly 45 minutes, NCP and SAD activists blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway with bamboo barriers.

The blockade caused several kilometers of traffic congestion on both sides of one of the country's busiest highways.

NCP leaders demanded a proper investigation and punishment of those responsible for the Gopalganj attack.

In the evening, activists blocked the highway for around half an hour in the Jagir area of Manikganj.

To reduce public suffering, Manikganj Sadar Police Station OC SM Amanullah and other police officials visited the scene and requested the protesters to clear the road.

They complied at around 6:30pm.

The NCP activists demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers in Gopalganj and a fair investigation into the incident.

They warned that if legal action is not taken against the perpetrators, the movement will intensify in the coming days.

Manikganj district NCP Chief Coordinator Zahidur Rahman said, "Our activists were attacked in Gopalganj in a premeditated manner. Many are still missing. If the administration does not act promptly, we will move toward a larger movement."

Manikganj Sadar Police OC SM Amanullah said, "Considering public suffering, we requested them to lift the blockade, and they left the road."

In Noakhali's Maijdee, local leaders and activists held a protest rally and blockade programme at 5:00pm on Wednesday.

Prior to the rally, activists marched through major roads in the district.

Speakers at the rally stated that the attack was unacceptable, especially when the NCP is marching with a renewed commitment on the anniversary of the July mass uprising. They held the interim government and administration responsible.

In Patuakhali, local leaders and activists also organised a protest march in response to the Gopalganj attack.

Around 8:00pm, they marched from the Titas Cinema Hall intersection through different streets of the town, concluding with a brief rally at the municipal intersection

They said that if the terrorists in Gopalganj are not arrested immediately, and if revolutionaries like Nahid, Hasnat, and Sarjis are not given proper protection by the government, they will be compelled to enforce tougher programmes, including blockading the Dhaka-Kuakata highway.

Meanwhile, the government has put Gopalganj under curfew from 8:00pm today until 6:00pm tomorrow, after four people died during day-long clashes between alleged cadres of the Awami League and its banned student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), and law enforcers.