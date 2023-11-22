AL forcing people to join its 'King's Party'

Alleges Rizvi

BNP today accused the government of trying to influence the upcoming national polls through the Election Commission.

At a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has deployed her agencies in the field to form a party. Many leaders are being pressured and intimidated to join the Awami League's King's Party."

He claimed that an "abnormal situation" has been created in a "very planned way" for a one-sided poll.

Rizvi said, "The government has deployed 'helmet bahini' alongside the law enforcement agencies. These forces are attacking the homes of BNP leaders and activists."

"On government order, false cases are being lodged against our leaders and activists," he added.

Rizvi said law enforcers arrested more than 15,190 leaders and activists in 367 cases across the country from October 28 till yesterday afternoon.

The BNP also claimed that 515 party leaders and activists were detained and 21 cases were filed against 2,315 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours preceding yesterday evening.