Politics
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 22, 2023 09:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 10:39 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

AL forcing people to join its 'King's Party'

Alleges Rizvi
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 22, 2023 09:34 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 10:39 PM
Photo: Collected

BNP today accused the government of trying to influence the upcoming national polls through the Election Commission.

At a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has deployed her agencies in the field to form a party. Many leaders are being pressured and intimidated to join the Awami League's King's Party."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He claimed that an "abnormal situation" has been created in a "very planned way" for a one-sided poll.

Rizvi said, "The government has deployed 'helmet bahini' alongside the law enforcement agencies. These forces are attacking the homes of BNP leaders and activists."

"On government order, false cases are being lodged against our leaders and activists," he added.

Rizvi said law enforcers arrested more than 15,190 leaders and activists in 367 cases across the country from October 28 till yesterday afternoon.

The BNP also claimed that 515 party leaders and activists were detained and 21 cases were filed against 2,315 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours preceding yesterday evening.

Related topic:
Awami League's King's PartyRuhul Kabir Rizvibnp vs awami league
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BNP taking decision over 11th parliamentary election

‘Muhith’s 16th amendment remark a contempt of court’

Freedom of expression now treated as ‘treason’: BNP

Rizvi on fresh remand

BNP announces fresh 48-hour blockade from Wednesday

2d ago

Alal freed, Rizvi denied bail

|বাংলাদেশ

সব ধরনের যুদ্ধ ও সংঘাতকে না বলুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, মানবজাতি ও মানবতা রক্ষায় সব ধরনের যুদ্ধ ও সংঘাতকে বিশ্বের দৃঢ়ভাবে না বলতে হবে।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের তারিখ পেছানো বিবেচনায় আছে: ইসি আনিছুর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে