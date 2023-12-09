BNP to form human chains across the country Sunday: Rizvi

Bangladesh is now disconnected from the democratic world. Ignoring calls from various countries, Sheikh Hasina will stage a drama on January 7. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General

BNP has taken preparations to form human chains across the country, including in the capital, on December 10, marking International Human Rights Day.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing today, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said they will form a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka at 11:00am.

"BNP's Dhaka city units - North and South - have taken all necessary preparations in this regard," said Rizvi.

Besides, the BNP leader said that all of their party's district units are going to hold similar programmes on the day to highlight the issue of human rights violations in Bangladesh.

He warned if the government tries to create obstacles in holding the programme, their party's leaders and workers will have no choice but to put up resistance.

Rizvi said they want to observe the programme peacefully as a symbol of protest against injustice.

He called upon the leaders and activists of BNP at all levels and the family members of those who were subjected to enforced disappearance and political and extrajudicial killings to spontaneously take part in the human chains.

He thanked leaders and activists for observing BNP's 48-hour blocked programme that ended at 6:00am yesterday to realise their demand for holding the 12th parliamentary election under a neutral caretaker government.

BNP observed 10 rounds of blockades and 3 rounds of hartals since the party's October 28 grand rally at Nayapaltan in the capital was foiled by police.