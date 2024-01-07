National Election 2024
National Election 2024

Rizvi hails voters for 'boycotting dummy' election

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today congratulated the voters for boycotting the national elections.

"...People have boycotted this dummy election of the government," Rizvi said at a virtual press conference.

"The government is using the state machinery to perpetuate the power by ruthlessly torturing the opposition political parties including the BNP," said Rizvi.

"Awami League can never hold a fair election. They always choose vote rigging," he added.

Rizvi said that the voters heeded the BNP's call to boycott the elections.

Rizvi said law enforcers arrested more than 25,282 leaders and activists in 763 cases across the country from October 28 until this evening.

The BNP also claimed that 146 party leaders and activists were detained and six cases were filed against 1910 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours preceding this evening.

vote boycott, Bangladesh election 2024, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, 12th parliamentary election
জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ফলাফল
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ফল ঘোষণার পর বিজয় মিছিল ও সহিংসতা নয়: শেখ হাসিনা

আওয়ামী লীগের উপ-দপ্তর সম্পাদক সায়েম খান আজ রোববার এ তথ্য জানিয়েছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

শেখ হাসিনা প্রমাণ করেছেন কীভাবে গ্রহণযোগ্য নির্বাচন করতে হয়: কাদের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
