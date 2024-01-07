Rizvi hails voters for 'boycotting dummy' election

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today congratulated the voters for boycotting the national elections.

"...People have boycotted this dummy election of the government," Rizvi said at a virtual press conference.

"The government is using the state machinery to perpetuate the power by ruthlessly torturing the opposition political parties including the BNP," said Rizvi.

"Awami League can never hold a fair election. They always choose vote rigging," he added.

Rizvi said that the voters heeded the BNP's call to boycott the elections.

Rizvi said law enforcers arrested more than 25,282 leaders and activists in 763 cases across the country from October 28 until this evening.

The BNP also claimed that 146 party leaders and activists were detained and six cases were filed against 1910 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours preceding this evening.