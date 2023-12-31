Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 31, 2023 04:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 07:09 PM

Crime & Justice

Rizvi will be brought to justice soon: DB chief

The Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch of police Harun Or Rashid today said they were looking for BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"Rizvi announced various movements. Then sabotage activities were done in the name of the movement," he said while talking to reporters at Minto Road.

Harun said voting is a democratic right of the people.

"Rizvi is discouraging voters from going to polling stations. There are several other allegations against Rizvi and he will be brought to justice soon," said the DB chief.

"We have arrested many big leaders against whom there was a case. Rizvi is wanted, we are looking for him and he will also be brought under the law soon. There are several cases against him," he added.

Addressing Rizvi, the DB chief said a man who was supposedly ailing announced one movement after another.

"How does a sick person announce these movements? If he is sick, then he can appear in court," he added.

Related topic:
Ruhul Kabir RizviDB chief Harun Or RashidPolice looking for Rizvi
push notification