Int’l Human Rights Day: Family members of BNP supporters form human chain

Sun Dec 10, 2023 10:51 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 01:07 PM

Star Digital Report
Photo: Anisur Rahman

Family members and supporters of BNP formed a human chain in front of Dhaka's Jatiya Press Club today marking International Human Rights Day.

The programme started at 11:00am with the recitation from the Holy Quran, which ended at 12:00pm.

The participants were seen chanted anti-government slogans and protested human rights violations against BNP leaders and activists.

Photo: Star

Carrying posters, placards and festoons, the family members of the BNP supporter started to gather in front of the Jatiya Press Club since 9:00am

Traffic movement in the area was disrupted due to the large crowd.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Meanwhile, a huge number of police and members of other law enforcement agencies were deployed in front of the press club and adjacent area to avert any untoward situation.

BNP organised the human chain to draw attention to the alleged human rights violations against the party members.

.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

" I demand release of my son," said Majnu Mridha, who joined the demonstration.

According to Mridha, his son Arif Hossain Mithu was arrested on November 4 by Demra police.

Yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said families of victims would take part to protest disappearances, killings, and false charges against BNP men.

Related topic:
Human Rights Dayinternational human rights day
