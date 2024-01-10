Cabinet Construct: AL loyalists may be given priority

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may bank on her party's core ranks while forming the new cabinet tomorrow evening.

Several younger leaders are likely to get the chance to be ministers thanks as the PM wants to bring the next generation of leaders to the fore, according to insiders.

Although Hasina, the Awami League president, has not discussed the matter with her party colleagues, many leaders think several members of the current cabinet against whom there were allegations of corruption will be replaced by individuals with cleaner image.

"While picking the cabinet members, she may follow the strategy in which MP nominations were given," said a top leader.

While picking nominees for parliament, the AL dropped 71 incumbents and picked 37 members from the AL Central Working Committee, which has 81 members.

"The aim of the next government is to make Bangladesh smart. That's why the new cabinet will have new faces along with experienced ones. But above all, those with clean image will be prioritised." — An AL central committee member

Current ministers Monnujan Sufian, KM Khalid, and Zakir Hossen did not get the AL ticket.

"The aim of the next government is to make Bangladesh smart. That's why the new cabinet will have new faces along with experienced ones. But above all, those with clean image will get the priority," a central AL leader told The Daily Star.

After three technocrat ministers resigned in November, the current cabinet has 45 members, including 24 ministers including Hasina, 18 state ministers and three deputy ministers. AL sources say, the chances of including technocrats in the next cabinet are slim.

Three to four important ministries might get new faces while some ministers may have to serve different ministries.

An AL leader who got nominated for the first time to run from Chattogram division and a central committee executive member from Dhaka division may also get to be in the new cabinet, said party sources.

Several leaders who were inducted in the cabinet after the 2008 election, but got dropped in cabinets formed in 2014 and 2018, may get back in the new cabinet, they said.

The AL won Sunday's parliamentary polls for the fourth consecutive time. Out of the 298 seats in parliament, the AL nominees won 222 and independents -- mostly AL leaders -- won 62.

The Jatiyo Party bagged 11, and each AL ally, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Bangladesh Kalyan Party, won one seat.

Hasina, the longest serving prime minister, is going to be the head of government for the fourth consecutive term, will be the five-time premier.

Article 55 (1) of the constitution says, "There shall be a Cabinet for Bangladesh having the Prime Minister at its head and comprising also such other Ministers as the Prime Minister may from time to time designate. The executive power of the Republic shall, in accordance with this Constitution, be exercised by or on the authority of the Prime Minister."

In Sunday's polls, state ministers Mahbub Ali (civil aviation), Enamur Rahman (disaster management), and Shwapan Bhattacharjee (rural development) failed to secure victory.

The current cabinet ministers whose performance has not been satisfactory may not be in the next cabinet, said some AL leaders.

The swearing-in ceremony of the lawmakers will be held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today at 10:00am. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the event.

The AL Parliamentary Party (ALPP) will hold a meeting to select its leaders. The leader of the ALPP will then request the president to invite the AL to form the government.