Your greatest responsibility is to the people, PM tells lawmakers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the newly elected members of parliament that among all of their responsibilities, their duty towards the people was the most important.

"Therefore, every MP will have to work for the people in their respective constituencies. You [MPs] will have to ensure that balanced development is done in their areas," the PM said while giving guidelines to her party's deputies.

Hasina was addressing the maiden meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The meeting started around 12:00pm and continued for around an hour.

"In her speech Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said democracy and people have won in the January 7 national election," AL MP Tanvir Shakil Joy quoted Hasina as saying in the meeting.

The PM, however, did not say anything about which party would be the opposition in parliament, Joy told reporters after the ALPP meeting.

In the ALPP meeting, AL MP Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was nominated as Speaker of the House, AL MP Matia Chowdhury was nominated as deputy leader of the House while Noor E Alam Chowdhury Liton was nominated as chief whip of parliament, Joy told reporters.