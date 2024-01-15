The election proves massive public support for AL: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that Awami League has the support of people from all over the country which is evident by the election result.

"We've gained public trust and confidence. We'll have to go forward respecting this trust," she said.

She said the public support, trust, and confidence towards Awami League has been reflected massively in this election. "An ordinary villager believes in AL. They don't have trust and confidence in any other," she said.

The premier said this in her introductory speech while chairing a joint meeting of Awami League central working committee, advisory council, and its associate bodies at the party's central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

"So, we'll have to fulfill their desires. We'll always have to keep in mind how we can change the fate and improve life of the commoners like the poor, farmers, day labourers and rickshaw pullers," said Hasina.

She said the ongoing development works will have to be completed. The development trend of the country will have to be carried forward and accelerated further as per the perspective plan, she said.

The government has taken steps to buy the essentials in advance for upcoming Ramadan to ensure people don't face problems, she added

"We've taken measures to purchase in advance whatever is needed during the month of Ramadan," she said.

Noting that food support programmes for the poor will continue during Ramadan month, she said the people will be able to buy commodities at subsidised rates through TCB family cards and to purchase rice from the open market sale (OMS).

"We'll ensure proper arrangement so that the people don't face problems in purchasing commodities. We'll take adequate measures to tame inflation further," said Hasina.

She said the commodity prices are causing public sufferings now. "Yes, inflation went up, but we've eased it to a large extent. But there are some vested quarters who raise the prices through conspiracy," she added.

The PM, however, said it is true that the purchasing power of the people has increased. Besides, the government continues food support programmes to ease the public sufferings, she said.