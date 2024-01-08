AL helps itself to fourth straight win

Turnout second lowest since restoration of democracy in 1991

As predicted, Awami League has won a record fourth straight term in an election that saw the second lowest voter turnout since the restoration of democracy in 1991.

The turnout was 27.15 percent at 3:00pm, but after voting closed at 4:00pm, the Election Commission estimated the final turnout could stand at around 40 percent, a 13 percent jump in an hour.

In contrast, the 2018 election, dubbed as a "night-time election," saw more than 80 percent vote cast.

The turnout in the controversial February 1996 polls was 26.5 percent.

The landslide victory that the AL helped itself win in yesterday's polls means Sheikh Hasina will further tighten her grip on power as she is poised to go in history as the longest serving prime minister in Bangladesh.

The 12th parliamentary election, boycotted by the opposition BNP and 15 other parties, was by and large peaceful, but it lacked the usual festivity that is the hallmark of elections in Bangladesh.

Voters had little enthusiasm as the outcome of the "one-sided" polls had long been known, as the race was set mainly between Awami League candidates and Awami League "independents".

Unofficial results as of 10:00pm show 90 AL picks and 20 AL independents won the race.

Jatiyo Party bagged 10 seats, while Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu) one each.

AL gave up 26 seats for JP and six for its 14-party alliance partners. Of the six, three went to JSD, two to Workers Party and one to Jatiya Party (Manju).

Within hours after voting began, 11 JP candidates withdrew from the race, alleging widespread vote rigging. In total, 43 candidates of the party officially quit the polls. Besides, more than 200 of its candidates refrained from electioneering saying the election was "one-sided and staged."

Voters' presence was noticeably low with many election centres hardly seeing any queue throughout the day. In many centres, election officials and polling agents sat idly with very little to do, as seen by 76 journalists of The Daily Star who covered more than 350 centres in 37 districts, including Dhaka.

In Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, the ruling party candidates arranged food and transport for voters. Still, voters did not turn up.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in different districts, which left one person dead in Munshiganj and many others injured in different parts of the country. An assistant presiding officer in Gazipur died of "heart attack" while on duty.

Ruling party men were seen frequenting the polling centre areas in many places while some were even seen inside the booths. Voting in seven of the 42,000 polling stations across 299 seats were suspended due to irregularities.

The voting was held amid pressure from the US and some other Western nations, calling for a free and fair election. In September last year, the US announced sanctions on some individuals for undermining the voting process, and warned of imposing further sanctions on the same grounds.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader termed yesterday's voting "a victory of democracy and people of the country".

"The election was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner overcoming many obstacles. They [BNP] wanted to confuse the international and national friends of Bangladesh by spreading propaganda," he said.

BNP did not give an immediate official reaction, saying it will come up with one today.

But party Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan said their boycotting of the polls proved to be "successful".

"The countrymen have refrained from casting their votes. Even Awami League supporters did not go to the polling centre to vote," he told reporters at his Gulshan residence after polling ended.

BNP had been waging a movement to topple the government and force it to install a neutral administration to oversee the election, but the government rejected the demand as unconstitutional.

BNP's street programmes went out of their hand on October 28, when its Dhaka rally was foiled in the face of heavy police action following clashes between BNP and AL activists.

The government then quickly launched a countrywide crackdown on opposition leaders and supporters.

By the time the nation went to polls yesterday, more than 27,000 BNP leaders and activists were rounded up and over 1,700 were sentenced to jail in political cases in just about two months.