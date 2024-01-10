This election most free, fair since 1975

Says PM

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said Sunday's parliamentary election will be written in golden in Bangladesh's history.

"A free, fair, neutral and participatory election was held with spontaneous participation of the people," she said.

Hasina made the remarks when her AL leaders and activists gathered at her official residence the Gonobhaban to congratulate her on the party's landslide victory in 12th parliamentary election.

The victory has paved the way for her to become the prime minister for the fourth consecutive term and a fifth term in total.

Hasina thanked the Election Commission for holding a successful election with support from law enforcement agencies, armed forces and others concerned.

She mentioned that the BNP-Jamaat clique hatched many conspiracies to foil the election, adding that the BNP cannot survive in Bangladesh as they follow the advice of "their foreign masters".

"The BNP was out to foil the national election. They have some masters. They don't know the people of Bangladesh. It will not be possible [for the party] to survive in Bangladesh by following the advice of these masters."

She said the AL has no foreign masters as the country's people are its strength.

The AL chief said this election has been the most free, fair, disciplined, participatory and competitive of all the polls since 1975.

"We have proved that the election can be held in a free and fair manner under the Awami League government."

The PM asked her party leaders and activists to work in unison for the welfare of the country and its people, adding that conspiracies are being hatched to cash in on conflicts among the party members.

"So, work shoulder-to-shoulder for the welfare of the country and its people… Forgetting everything ... ."

Hasina said that the non-participation of some political parties in the election does not matter as the participation of the masses matters.

She recalled that the people had overthrown the BNP government within a month and a half of assuming power through vote rigging in the 1996 (February) election.

"The people of Bangladesh never accept any injustice," she said.

Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana presented a bouquet to her elder sister to congratulate her for the election victory.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the central executive body of the AL led by its general secretary greeted the party president with a bouquet.