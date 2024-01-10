Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 10, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 02:54 PM

Bangladesh

AL picks Hasina as parliamentary party leader, Matia deputy leader

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 10, 2024 01:29 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 02:54 PM
Russia congratulates Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

The Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) today elected Sheikh Hasina to be leader of the House.

The election came at a meeting of the ALPP at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today. This means that Sheikh Hasina is going to form the new government.

In the ALPP meeting, AL MP Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was elected as speaker of the House, AL MP Matia Chowdhury was elected as deputy leader while Noor E Alam Chowdhury Liton was elected as chief whip of parliament, AL MP Tanvir Shakil Joy told reporters after the meeting.

Hasina is scheduled to call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban at 5:00pm.

She will request the president to invite her to form the government as the majority party that got 222 seats in the January 7 national election.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also president of ruling AL, presided over the ALPP meeting.

PM Sheikh HasinaAL picks Hasina as parliamentary party leader
