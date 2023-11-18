Govt can only be changed through vote: PM

Denounces attempts to foil polls through violence, arson; urges countrymen to be resist such attempts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government can only be changed through a vote and denounced the efforts to foil the polls through violence and arson.

"We want to protect the voting rights of the people ... and the government can only be changed through vote," she said while inaugurating the sale of AL nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary elections at the party's central office.

"It is the right of the people to vote and choose their desired candidates in the elections," she added.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that people would resist those who were trying to snatch away their voting rights unleashing arson terrorism.

"We've established voting rights of the people through a long struggle …. So, people have to remain vigilant," she added.

"Those political parties which don't have trust and confidence in the people, and which are not well organised, they are trying to foil the election," she said.

Citing the arson terrorism in 2013 and 2014 that caused the loss of lives and properties, she questioned, "What kind of politics destroys lives and properties through arson terrorism?"

Earlier, the AL president collected her nomination paper for the election.

AL Advisory Council Member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected the nomination form on behalf of Sheikh Hasina for the Gopalganj-3 constituency.

Sheikh Hasina also thanked the political parties which have decided to participate in the election.

The PM attributed the unprecedented socioeconomic advancement of the country to the democratic trend that has been continuing in the country since 2009.

Sheikh Hasina the hartals (strike) and blockades are destroying the academic atmosphere.

"BNP-Jamaat gains entertainment through torturing mass people," she added.

However, she warned that those trying to foil the election will face consequences for their actions.

"If anyone tries to foil the election, and continues the arson terrorism; it will not bring any good for them," she said adding that the people of the country would punish them.