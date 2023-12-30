Conspiracies afoot to bring third party to power: PM

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said local and foreign conspiracies are being hatched to bring a third party to power.

She, however, said the countrymen will give a befitting reply to those conspirators through votes on the January 7 election.

"Various conspiracies are being hatched to foil the polls. Many are also involved internationally. They are working to bring a third party to power in Bangladesh. … we will give a befitting reply to them through the January 7 election," she said while addressing a grand election rally at Govt Sheikh Mujibur Rahman College ground at Tungipara this morning.

"What can the third party do? They can't do any development of the country. You had seen what they did in 2007," she said.

"We will take part in the January 7 election with our party's electoral symbol 'boat'. Go early to the polling centres to cast your votes to show the world that we can hold the election in a free, fair and neutral manner," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said she wants the 12th parliamentary election to be held peacefully.

The AL chief said she considers the support of Tungipara residents as her strength.

"I am taking care of all 300 constituencies and you people are taking care of me. I want you to vote for me as a candidate," she said, asking, "Will you vote for me?"

The rally replied yes by cheering and waving hands.

Earlier, the prime minister along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana reached the rally venue at 11:15am and waived the national flag to the rally which turned into a human sea.