Import RMG from Bangladesh directly, PM tells Brazil

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon Brazil to directly import readymade garments (RMG) from Bangladesh.

"RMG goods from Bangladesh is being exported to Brazil on a limited scale through a third party. It will be more affordable for Brazil if the country directly imports RMG items from Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks when a delegation of Brazil led by its Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira paid a courtesy call on her at her office in Dhaka this morning.

PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Stressing the need to ensure trade balance between Bangladesh and Brazil, Sheikh Hasina said the trade balance between the two countries has highly tilted toward Brazil.

Brazil can import more products including jute and jute goods and leather items from Bangladesh to make sure the trade balance between the two countries, she continued.

The prime minister said Bangladesh mainly imports sugar, soybean oil and cotton from Brazil.

"There is huge scope to increase bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Brazil," she said.

Sheikh Hasina has also stressed the need for enhancing the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Brazil.