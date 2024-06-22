Hasina accorded ceremonial reception at India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now on a two-day visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial reception by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

Modi personally welcomed Hasina, who is the first foreign leader to pay bilateral visit to India since the Indian PM assumed power for the third consecutive time following the country's national elections.

As Hasina reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan's forecourt, she received the ceremonial welcome. After that, Hasina and Modi also met ministers and delegates from both the countries.

Photo: Collected from X (formerly Twitter)

Later, Hasina paid respects to India's Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Rajghat, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Hasina is scheduled to hold a one-to-one meeting with Modi later in the day followed by delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House.

After the talks, the two countries are expected to ink a number of agreements covering finance, defence, connectivity, trade and power sectors.

Both the PMs will witness the signing ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and agreements and give their press statements.

Hasina will also attend a banquet hosted by Modi in her honour at the Hyderabad House. The Bangladeshi prime minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar later in the day.

Hasina went to New Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit to India, her first bilateral visit since returning to power in January.