Invest in Bangladesh, PM tells Indian businesspersons

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today invited Indian businesspersons to invest in Bangladesh, stating that she prioritises neighbouring countries.

"You come to Bangladesh and make investment," she said while interacting with a delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which called on her in New Delhi this evening.

The PM's private industry and investment affairs adviser Salman F Rahman while talking to the media said the prime minister reiterated that she believes in "neighbourhood first" and she prioritises neighbouring countries of Bangladesh for trade, business, and investment.

Hasina pointed out that Bangladesh is developing 100 special economic zones and the Indian entrepreneurs can invest there.

Salman said the CII delegation told Hasina that they, in collaboration with the FBCCI, want to work in various sectors in Bangladesh, in agriculture, IT, and logistics.

He said Bangladesh businessmen raised the issues of non-tariff barriers and told the CII delegation to call upon the Indian government to address the issues.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, Nitol Niloy Group Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Pran-RFL Group Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and some other Bangladeshi businessmen also participated in the meeting.

Besides, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited Sanjiv Puri, Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Shobana Kamineni, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, CEO of Dabur India Limited Mohit Malhotra,CEO (Energy) of Adani Power Limited Deepak Amitabh, Executive Director and COO of Saankhya Labs Vishwakumara Kayargadde were among those present.