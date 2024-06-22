Hasina-Modi talks in Delhi today

Bangladesh PM accorded warm welcome

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi today.

Hasina reached the Indian capital yesterday afternoon on a two-day state visit which is aimed at advancing the bilateral relationship.

Her visit is taking place after the general elections in both the countries this year. The premier along with several other international leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his cabinet ministers on June 9.

In September last year, Hasina had a meeting with the Indian prime minister on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

According to diplomatic sources, nearly a dozen agreements and MoUs on areas of mutual cooperation, including regional connectivity, power, economy, and digital technology, are likely to be signed today.

The Teesta river management project, border killing, and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement could be on the agenda of today's bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and India.

Before the formal meeting, the two prime ministers will hold one-to-one meeting at the Hyderabad House.

Hasina departed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 2:00pm yesterday.

Indian State Minister for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed her at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

JAISHANKAR MEETS PM

In the evening yesterday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina at hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi.

He then wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Hasina's state visit to India underlines the "close and abiding" ties between Bangladesh and India.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this [Friday] evening. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," he said, reports UNB.

Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, were present.

"Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India. The visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson at the Indian external affairs ministry, said after Hasina's arrival in the Indian capital.

Today morning, red carpet will be rolled out for Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she will received formally by Indian premier Modi. She will also inspect the guard of honour there.

Hasina is scheduled to visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Father of the Indian Nation Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath at his Samadhi. She will also sign the visitor's book there.

The premier will attend a luncheon hosted by Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Hasina is expected to call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The PM is scheduled to depart the India capital from Palam Airport at 6:00pm (Delhi time) and reach Dhaka around 9:00pm.