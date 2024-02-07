Elections
2024 election was the fairest since 1975: PM

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that this year's January 7 polls were the fairest and most credible in Bangladesh after 1975.

"I think the election that was held in Bangladesh on January 7 this year was the freest, fairest and most neutral since 1975," she told this in a view exchange meeting with Gopalganj district Awami League leaders and activists at her official Gono Bhaban residence.

Sheikh Hasina said the BNP-Jamaat wanted to foil the polls by doing various misdeeds. But the most important thing of the election is that the people spontaneously went to the polling stations and cast their votes, she said.

