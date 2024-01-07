Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:09 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:27 PM

Bangladesh

PM to hold briefing at 3pm tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a post-election press conference at the Gono Bhaban at 3:00pm tomorrow.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, will brief local and foreign journalists and observes at the press conference.

Awami League Office Secretary and Prime Minister's Special Assistant Biplob Barua confirmed the information to The Daily Star this evening.

Apart from delivering a prepared speech, the premier will answer various questions of local and foreign media personnel and foreign observers about the election.

