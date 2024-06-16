Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 16, 2024 11:44 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:17 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Embrace the spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha: PM

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 16, 2024 11:44 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:17 PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all to work for the welfare of the country and its people, drawing inspiration from the spirit of sacrifice symbolised by Eid-ul-Azha.

"Taking lessons of Eid-ul-Azha, let us work for the welfare of the country and the people by being inspired by the glory of sacrifice," Hasina said in a video message.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Preparing for Eid-Ul-Azha 2024
Read more

Let this Eid be one to remember

She highlighted the return of Eid-ul-Azha once again after a year.

"May the holy Eid-ul-Azha bring endless joy, happiness, peace, and comfort to all of our lives. Everyone take care, stay in good health, and stay safe. Eid Mubarak," she added.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

Related topic:
PM Sheikh HasinaEid-ul Azha
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Scrumptiously cheesy

2y ago
Delicious meat recipes to try this Eid-ul-Azha

Delicious meat recipes to try this Eid-ul-Azha

1y ago

Make simple but traditional beef dishes this Eid

1y ago

PM meets Bangladesh and India women's cricket teams

1m ago
Eid Day 2: What to watch on TV

Eid Day 2: What to watch on TV

11m ago
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপিতে বড় রদবদল, জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতারা ‘অন্ধকারে’

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক বিএনপির এক জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা বলেন, তারেক রহমানের অনুগত তরুণ নেতাদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পদ দেওয়া হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আজহার ত্যাগের চেতনায় দেশ-মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification