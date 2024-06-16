Embrace the spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha: PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all to work for the welfare of the country and its people, drawing inspiration from the spirit of sacrifice symbolised by Eid-ul-Azha.
"Taking lessons of Eid-ul-Azha, let us work for the welfare of the country and the people by being inspired by the glory of sacrifice," Hasina said in a video message.
She highlighted the return of Eid-ul-Azha once again after a year.
"May the holy Eid-ul-Azha bring endless joy, happiness, peace, and comfort to all of our lives. Everyone take care, stay in good health, and stay safe. Eid Mubarak," she added.
Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country tomorrow.
Comments