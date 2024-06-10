Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka meet Hasina in New Delhi

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, today called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

No details of the meeting of the meeting were available till the filing of this report.

The meeting took place at the ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel at Sardar Vallabbhai Patel Marg in New Delhi where Hasina is staying, reports our New Delhi Correspondent.

"It was a courtesy call because of long-standing close links between the Gandhi family and the Hasina family," a senior Congress leader said without elaborating.

The bonhomie between Hasina and the Gandhi family came forth as the PM was warmly hugged by Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka.

The close relations between Hasina and the Gandhi family date back to the relationship between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh, and Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister of India.

Indira Gandhi played a key role during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, supporting Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan, which has fostered a long-standing sense of gratitude and mutual respect.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.