Newly elected AL MPs take oath of office

Newly elected MPs of the ruling Awami League took the oath of office this morning.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to newly elected members of parliament, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at an oath-taking ceremony at the parliament building.

Earlier, the speaker herself administered her own oath. She congratulated the newly elected MPs.

According to the Election Commission Gazette, Awami League led by Hasina won 222 out of 298 seats, more than enough for her party to form a straight fourth five-year term government since January 2009, after earlier winning power for the first time in 1996-2001.

A total of 16 political parties including the BNP boycotted the polls.

The 62 independent candidates who won from their constituencies will take the oath at 11:00am, and 11 Jatiya party candidates at 12:00pm.