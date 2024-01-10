Elected independent lawmakers sworn in

Newly elected independent lawmakers took oath of office this morning.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered oath to the newly elected members of parliament at an oath-taking ceremony at the parliament.

According to the Election Commission Gazette, 62 independents won in the January 7 national polls.

Earlier, Awami League lawmakers led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were sworn in.

Oath taking ceremony of Jatiyo Party will take place at 12:00pm.

AL won 222 out of 298 seats, more than enough for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party to form the government for a fourth consecutive five-year term since January 2009.

Opposition in the last two parliaments, the Jatiyo Party, won only 11 seats this time. It is still uncertain whether the party would be on the opposition bench in the 12th parliament.

A total of 16 political parties, including the BNP, boycotted the polls held on January 7.