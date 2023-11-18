PM collects nomination form for Jan 7 polls

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today kicked off the sale of party nomination papers by collecting her form for the 12th parliamentary elections slated for January 7.

According to the party sources, the AL chief opened the sale of the nomination papers from the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 10:30am.

AL advisory council member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed collected PM's nomination form for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

Photo: PID

Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday announced that the national election will be held on January 7.

Those seeking party nominations will be able to collect and submit nomination papers from today to Tuesday between 10:00am and 4:00pm daily.

Talking about the nomination process of Awami League, the AL chief said that those who are taking nomination forms are eligible.

"But it is the job of the nomination board of Awami League to choose the appropriate candidates for the next election. We will also take opinions from the grassroots level before choosing the candidates," she said.

Earlier, she visited nomination forms selling booths at the AL office.

Candidates seeking nominations will have to collect and submit the application forms from the specific booth according to the administrative division from the central office of Awami League.

Nomination papers of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be distributed on the second floor of the central office.

Photo: Palash Khan

Meanwhile, candidates from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions will be able to collect nomination forms from the third floor of the central office.

Nomination papers of all departments will be submitted on the ground floor of the central office, according to the press release.

Nomination seekers will have to collect and submit the application forms by themselves or through qualified representatives of the candidates without any additional public gathering, read the press release.

The candidate must bring a photocopy of their national ID card to collect nomination papers.

Photo: Palash Khan

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is November 30, while December 1-4 was fixed for scrutinising nomination papers and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.