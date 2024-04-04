Work for people, don’t lose their trust, PM tells public representatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked public representatives of local government bodies to work with utmost sincerity for the welfare of the people.

"Don't lose public trust and confidence in any way. So, work for the people accordingly, standing by them," she said.

The premier was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected mayors of Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporations and chairmen of five zilla parishads, and councillors of Mymensingh City Corporation at Shapla Hall of her office in the morning.

She said her government made development in every area of the country and the grassroots people are in the focus of the development works.

"Every village would be transformed into a township. A radical change has already been there, which you can see," she said.

The prime minister asked the public representatives to work for the continuation of the current development trend by keeping the promises they made to the people.

She cited that Bangladesh would finally be graduated as a developing country in 2026.

"In this context, I'm urging you to stand beside the people with sincerity, serve them and work for them in a bid to continue the current trend of socio-economic development," she said.

Earlier, she administered oaths to the first female mayor-elect of Cumilla City Corporation Tahsin Bahar Suchona and elected mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation Ekramul Haque Titu.

The PM also administered oaths to the newly elected chairmen of five Zila Parishads -- Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, Brahmanbaria and Habiganj – in the same function. The five chairman of Zila Parishads are ANM Obaidur Rahman of Kurigram, Abdul Majid of Thakurgaon, Shamim Talukder of Sirajganj, Billal Miah of Brahmanbaria and Aleya Akhter of Habigan