Fri Oct 27, 2023 03:19 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 03:34 PM

Tama Mirza uploads new photo, who took it?

Tama Mirza uploads new photo, who took it?
Photo: Taken from Facebook

"Shurongo" actress Tama Mirza and its director Raihan Rafi share a great chemistry. The duo has presented a number of OTT projects "Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi" and "Friday", amongst others that were applauded.

Rafi's directorial film "Shurongo" also had Tama as the female lead starring opposite Afran Nisho.

There are rumours circulating about the two being in a relationship. However, none of them have spilled the beans publicly yet. Tama often posts pictures giving credit to Rafi, and this is another picture she posted, holding someone's hand at a party on a glittery night. She again gave the photo credit to Rafi.

Tama will be playing a significant role in renowned Indian musician and director Anjan Dutta's upcoming directorial web-series "Dui Bondhu" for a Bangladeshi OTT platform.

 

 

