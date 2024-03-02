Is Mosharraf Karim playing a gangster in ‘Once Upon a Time in Dhaka’?

Mosharraf Karim received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the notorious gangster in "Hubba". The film, released simultaneously in Kolkata and Bangladesh in January, showcased his remarkable performance. Next, the actor is set to star in Saraf Ahmed Zibon's directorial debut, "Chokkor 302".

The news of Mosharraf Karim starring in another upcoming movie has recently surfaced. A few days ago, Abu Hayat Mahmud announced his debut film, "Once Upon a Time in Dhaka" (Ami Kala), without disclosing the actor's name at an event. As per insiders Mosharraf Karim will portray a mafia character in this '90s underworld film.

Although the actor is yet to sign a written contract with the makers. A source close to the project confirmed that Mosharraf Karim verbally agreed to take part in the film.

Director Abu Hayat Mahmud wants to take some time before officially announcing the name of the actor.

In the nineties, Dhaka's underworld was dominated by infamous figures; some fled abroad, while others met their demise in crossfire incidents. "Once Upon a Time in Dhaka", with the tagline 'Ami Kala,' is set to depict the harrowing realities of that era based on true events.

The director previously mentioned that the movie draws inspiration from the actual events of that period.

In addition to portraying the challenging lives of criminals, the film will also delve into their emotions of love and affection. Filming is set to commence in May.

The director wants to make an impact with his debut film, he envisions it as a big-budget production. The cast includes Tariq Anam Khan, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Salahuddin Lavlu, and Pritom Ahmed in pivotal roles.