Is Mosharraf Karim starring in Zibon’s 'Chokkor 302’?

The initial poster of "Chokkor 302", the debut silver screen production of actor Saraf Ahmed Zibon as a director, unveiled its initial poster today. This first look depicts a figure of a man gripping a pistol, exuding an aura of apprehension amidst a backdrop of darkness. The mysterious depiction has stirred curiosity amongst viewers, sparking inquiries about the identity and intentions of the central character, reportedly portrayed by noted actor Mosharraf Karim.

Today Zibon might have unveiled the title of his debut film for the silver screen on his social media platform, yet he opted to maintain secrecy surrounding the cast and crew. He remained tight-lipped regarding the artistes involved, teasing that the identity and appearance of the individual depicted in the mysterious poster would be disclosed by month's end.

Saraf Ahmed Zibon, renowned as both a filmmaker and actor, commenced his journey in the media industry as an assistant to Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Subsequently, he gained prominence as an actor through his roles in numerous dramas by Kajal Arefin Ome.

Director Zibon remarked, "'Chokkor 302' marks my directorial debut. The film's narrative is imbued with a deeply human touch since it is a government-subsidised cinema, I endeavoured to elevate this production into a grand event by allocating a larger budget. Despite having a myriad of stories at my disposal, I felt a particular affinity for this one. I earnestly anticipate and hope for everyone's affection toward my maiden directorial venture on the silver screen."

The filmmaker has wrapped up shooting for the entire movie, which received a government grant of Tk 65 lakh rupees in the financial year 2021-22. Saraf Ahmed Zibon mentioned that the film will be released shortly.