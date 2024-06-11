Shimul Sharma apologises amid backlash over Coca-Cola advertisement

The ongoing conflict in Palestine has led many Muslim-majority countries, including Bangladesh, to advocate for a boycott of products perceived to be supported by Israel. Among these, Coca-Cola has come under significant scrutiny on social media platforms, with calls for a boycott intensifying.

The controversy reached new heights when Coca-Cola Bangladesh released an advertisement featuring Saraf Ahmed Zibon and Shimul Sharma, two popular actors from the hit series "Bachelor Point." The advertisement quickly faced a barrage of criticism online. Many viewers mistakenly assumed that Kajal Arefin Ome, the director of "Bachelor Point," was behind the commercial. Ome later clarified to the media that he has never directed any commercials, distancing himself from the controversy.

In response to the backlash, actor Shimul Sharma, who starred in the advertisement, took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology. Sharma expressed, "I, Shimul Sharma, have not yet become an actor worthy of recognition because I still lack the dedication and foresight necessary to be a true actor. I am only trying. This is why my work, done without understanding, has hurt my audience, my family, and the people of my country. In the future, I will ensure that any work I undertake respects our country's values, human rights, and people's sentiments."

He further added, "I have just started my journey in life, and I hope you will view my mistakes with a forgiving eye and keep me in your best wishes so that I can become a conscientious artiste in the future. Thank you, everyone."

The incident highlights the sensitive nature of brand associations and endorsements in the current geopolitical climate, especially in regions where public sentiment is strongly influenced by international conflicts. Coca-Cola Bangladesh has yet to issue an official statement regarding the controversy.