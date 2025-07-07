Director Saraf Ahmed Zibon on ‘Chokkor 302’ piracy: ‘If only those views were on OTT’

Director Saraf Ahmed Zibon has taken to Facebook to share his emotional journey following the release of his debut film "Chokkor 302", opening up about the widespread piracy of the work and the bittersweet reactions it brought.

"Many people say, 'Bhai, I saw Chokkor! I really liked it! So, when is 'Chokkor 2' coming?' Absent-mindedly, I ask them, 'Where did you watch it?' And they reply, 'Why, on YouTube!'" Zibon writes. "At that point, I'm at a loss for words. The conversation doesn't go any further. I say something vague and walk away."

He adds, "When I see the pirated copies getting millions of views, I can't help but think—if only a fraction of that traffic had come to the OTT platform, the numbers might have told a different story."

Despite the disappointment, Zibon finds comfort in the fact that people are watching the film. "Right after the release, I was mentally shattered," he admits. "My mother probably sensed it. She called and said, 'Baba, don't be upset. I heard your film was good. Maybe you didn't get what you expected—but not all expectations come true at once. It could have been worse—what if your film hadn't been good at all? What if people didn't like it?'"

"I had never thought about it the way my mother did," he continues. "But I realised that if you can think like a mother, the pain feels lighter. I've learned to think like her now."

"Chokkor 302" is a 2025 Bangladeshi government-funded film directed by Saraf Ahmed Zibon, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Mosharraf Karim as Mainul, a Detective Branch official, alongside Reekita Nondine Shimu, Tareen Jahan, Moushumi Nag, Intekhab Dinar, Rawnak Hasan, and Sumon Anowar.

The film, which received a government grant in 2023, was filmed in several locations, including Dhaka, Manikganj, Diyabari, and Sadarghat. It was released on Eid al-Fitr 2025.

Despite the challenges posed by piracy, "Chokkor 302" has been well-received by audiences. Actor Mosharraf Karim, who portrays the lead role, expressed his excitement about the film's reception, stating, "It feels great to see the audience watching the film. A good movie endures through the love of its viewers. The audience is the heart of cinema, and I am optimistic about 'Chokkor 302'."