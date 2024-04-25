Jaya starrer ‘Nakshi Kanthar Jomin’ to compete in London Bengali Film Fest

The Jaya Ahsan starrer film "Nakshi Kanthar Jomin" ("A Tale of Two Sisters") is going to take part at the 7th London Bengali Film Festival this year, as it is set to be showcased there since winning several prestigious awards in several international festivals.

The film festival will run until April 28, starting tomorrow (April 26). As part of this event, "Nakshi Kanthar Jomin" will be screened on April 27 at 7pm (local time) at London's Stratford Picture House, confirmed the film's director Akram Khan.

The film bagged the Third Best Film Award in the Asian Competition category at the prestigious 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival in March, last year. Moreover, the film was nominated for ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal as well.

The Akram Khan directorial, "A Tale of Two Sisters" is based on legendary author Hasan Azizul Haq's novel "Bidhobader Kotha", and has been produced by TM Films' Farzana Munny. This film is based on the Bangladesh's Liberation War. Earlier, the film was nominated for the competition category of the 19th Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival.

This film highlights the sacrifice of women during the Liberation War of 1971. It portrays how people were ruthlessly killed every day during the war, and how even within families, intense hatred and enmity arose between two conflicting brothers and their sons — eventually leading to the eruption of domestic conflict.

Amidst this turmoil, the relationship between the two sisters, their vulnerability, and the tale of their struggle take centre stage in the film.

Jaya Ahsan and Fariya Shamsi delivered extraordinary performances in the roles of the two sisters. Also starring in the film are Iresh Zaker, Rawnak Hasan, Dibbya Jyoti, Soumya Jyoti, Labannya Chowdhury, and Adrita Ibnat Khan, amongst others.

The producer has expressed that this critically acclaimed and award-winning film will soon be released in various countries. Alongside government funding, "Nakshi Kanthar Jomin" is backed by TM Films.

