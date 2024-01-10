Swapnadal to commemorate Natyacharya Selim Al Deen’s death anniversary

Popular theatre troupe Swapnadal is arranging to stage two plays to commemorate Bangladeshi playwright and theatre artiste Natyacharya Selim Al Deen's 16th death anniversary.

Under their two-day long initiative, titled "Natyacharya Selim Al Deen Smaran Utsab", they will stage two of their most popular shows, "Chitrangada" and "Macbeth" on January 13 and 14 respectively, at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

"Chitrangada" will be staged on Saturday (January 13) at 5:30pm and 7:30pm at the BSA's Studio Theatre Hall, and "Macbeth" will be staged on Sunday (January 14) at 6:30pm and 7:30pm at the BSA's Experimental Theatre Hall, consecutively.

Adding to that, Swapnadal is also arranging the 29th edition of this festival this year by organising a memorial rally, placement of wreaths on Selim Al Deen's grave, and discussion sessions, amongst other programmes, to pay tribute to the theatre pioneer of Bangladesh.

Although Rabindranath's "Chitrangada" has mostly been adapted in dance-drama form, the prominent theatre troupe Swapnadal narrated the mythological princess's story of the Kingdom of Manipur into a modern-day 'jatrapala' styled drama for the audiences. Their unique adaptation of "Chitrangada" caught the eyes of Asia's largest theatre festival, as they are all set to perform at the 23rd edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Delhi in February, as well.

Meanwhile, "Macbeth" is the 18th production of the troupe, which has been adapted and edited by Juana Sobnom and directed by Zahid Ripon. Swapnadal premiered the production marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Selim Al Deen, last year. "Macbeth" is a tragedy where the protagonist who wants to become king, dies in the end.

Macbeth decides to seize the throne of Scotland after three witches tell him that he would be the king. Encouraged by his wife, he kills the old king to become the new one. He gradually kills more people to save his throne. Soon a war breaks out and Macbeth dies in battle.

The production of this play was staged following the black box theatre type. Artistes depicted the story using movements, gestures and facial expressions, along with performing traditional Raibenshe and Bharatanatyam dance forms.

Juana Sobnom, Hasan, Sumaiya, Nishak, Shishir, Shyamal, Zebu, Anindya, Ork, Masud, Ruhul, Sabbir, Hriday, Rocky, and other members of Swapnadal portrayed different characters in the play.