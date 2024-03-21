Shilpakala Academy to celebrate World Mime Day tomorrow

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) and Bangladesh Mime Federation (BMF) jointly arranged an arena of programmes marking World Mime Day on March 22 and the 101st birth anniversary of French mime legend "Master of Mime" Marcel Marceau.

French mime legend ‘Master of Mime’ Marcel Marceau. Photos: Collected

On the day, followed by a discussion on Marcel Marceau's life, work, and the significance of the day, theatre troupe Swapnadal's "Macbeth" will be showcased at 7:30pm.

Adapted from one of William Shakespeare's classic tragedies, "Macbeth" is directed by Zahid Repon, while Juana Sobnom reconstructed the story. It revolves around a plot where the protagonist who wants to become king, eventually dies in the end. Followed by the play, individual artistes from various groups will perform mime acts.

During the discussion session, Liakat Ali Lucky, the director general of Shilpakala Academy, will speak on the life and work of Marcel Marceau while special guests Director François Grosjean of Alliance Française de Dhaka, BSA Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed, and Chairman Dr Esrafil Ahmed of the Drama and Theatre Department of Jahangirnagar University will be present. Chairman Zahid Repon of BMF, will preside over the event.

The tragedy of "Macbeth", renowned for its portrayal of ambition, power lust, and the consequences of tyranny, will be presented in full-fledged mime form on stage. Although Shakespeare's works have been adapted into various mediums, this will be the first time "Macbeth" will be presented as a complete mime drama on stage. The play stars Juana Sobnom, Hasan, Sumaiya, Nishak, Shishir, Shyamal, Zebu, Anindya, and Orka in various roles.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs is funding this 13th staging of "Macbeth" on World Mime Day.

Marcel Marceau, the legendary mime artist, was born on March 22, 1923, in Strasbourg, France. After his passing in 2007, his contributions to modern mime art and the recognition of his name led to the declaration of March 22nd as "World Mime Day" globally.