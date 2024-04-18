Anti-war play ‘Tringsha Shatabdi’ returns to Dhaka this Saturday

Prominent theatre troupe, Swapnadal, will perform its acclaimed play "Tringsha Shatabdi" at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's Studio Theatre Hall on Saturday at 7 pm.

Directed by Zahid Repon and originally written by Badal Sircar, the play is a powerful anti-war statement, reflecting on the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as other global conflicts, including those in Bangladesh, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, and Palestine.

This performance marks the 121st staging of "Tringsha Shatabdi" since its 2002 premiere. The play pays tribute to the victims of the recent violent events in Gaza, aiming to raise awareness against war and nuclear weapons. Recognised internationally, it was featured in the prestigious 17th Bharat Rang Mahotsav in India in 2015.

Director Zahid Repon emphasises that the play uses a modern take on Bangla Indigenous Theatre, incorporating elements like rhythm and gesture to engage deeply with the audience. The production utilises minimal props and emphasises the physical and mental prowess of its performers, aiming to resonate with viewers on a profound level.

Repon aims to showcase the socio-economic conditions of post-colonial Bengal through innovative staging and narrative techniques.

"Tringsha Shatabdi" continues Swapnadal's commitment to promoting peace and reflecting on the global impact of war, in line with their annual observance of Hiroshima Day.