TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 18, 2024 10:35 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 10:35 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’: Netflix unveils teaser of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s classic

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Apr 18, 2024 10:35 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 10:35 AM
‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’: Netflix unveils teaser of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s classic
Screengrabs taken from Netflix's teaser.

Netflix has unveiled an exciting teaser for its upcoming series "One Hundred Years of Solitude", based on Gabriel García Márquez's classic novel. Set against the backdrop of Macondo, the mythical town at the heart of the Buendía family saga, this adaptation promises dense storytelling and stunning visuals.

The teaser takes the viewers into the mesmerising world created by García Márquez, featuring pivotal characters José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán. The series teaser opens with the iconic line, "Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Colonel Aureliano Buendía was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Directed by Laura Mora and Alex García López, the series boasts a stellar cast and crew drawn from Colombia and Latin America, ensuring an authentic exploration of the novel. The teaser introduces key actors Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía, Marco González as José Arcadio Buendía, and Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán, amongst others, reports Indian Express.

Filmed entirely in Spanish and shot in Colombia with the support of García Márquez's family, the series pays homage to the all-time bestseller.

The series will feature 16 episodes to cover the whole story of the Buendía family saga.

Published in 1967, Gabriel García Márquez's "One Hundred Years of Solitude" has achieved iconic status, captivating millions of readers across the globe. Its intricate narrative and magical realism have solidified its place as a masterpiece of Spanish-American literature, winning García Márquez the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

As anticipation builds for its release this year, it has to be seen if the "One Hundred Years of Solitude" series will satisfy the ardent reader of the novel and the newcomers who are yet to know about the wonderful world of the classic book.

 

Related topic:
One Hundred Years of Solitude teaserOne Hundred Years of SolitudeOne Hundred Years of Solitude Netflixnetflix series 2024Gabriel Garcia MárquezGabriel García Márquez Nobel Prize
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gabriel García Márquez’s unseen novel will be published next year

Gabriel Garcia Marquez

First edition Marquez classic recovered

Thus, we bid goodbye to Gabo and Mercedes

9 most anticipated new releases of 2024

97th Birth Anniversary of Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Remembering Gabo

|বাংলাদেশ

সড়ক নিরাপত্তার প্রতিটি ধাপেই ত্রুটি

পরপর দুটি বড় দুর্ঘটনা, যা গত দুই দিনে অন্তত ২৮ জনের প্রাণ কেড়ে নিয়েছে, এই গভীর সংকটেরই নির্মম প্রকাশ

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বরগুনার ৭৯৮ সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয় ভবনের ১৬৯টি ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X