‘3 Body Problem’: A simpler narrative of complex scientific discourse 

The co-creators of "Game of Thrones" collaborate once more to adapt a notoriously unadaptable sci-fi novel. They take on Liu Cixin's "The Three Body Problem", the first in a trilogy, and turn it into a sweeping and sophisticated television series, titled "3 Body Problem".

Amidst the Chinese Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, Ye Wenjie's (Zine Tseng) father boldly taught the big bang theory. The series opens with him being beaten to death in front of his daughter, son, wife, and a sprawling crowd. This opening scene, albeit incredibly harsh and viscerally unpleasant, establishes the tone for the rest of the series.

The majority of "3 Body Problem" is set in the present, when detective Da Shi (Benedict Wong) investigates a number of high-profile researchers' apparent suicides. Some scientists have been trapped in playing a virtual-reality game in which they need to solve the titular riddle. The reason behind the strange occurrences is an alien race that has escaped their doomed residence and is on their way to Earth. Although their arrival is dated to be 400 years later, the potential catastrophic doom of the global menace is already worrying scientists.

Then, five former classmates reunite for an Oxford scholar's funeral. These individuals are the physicists Jin Cheng (Jess Hong) and Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo); the materials scientist Auggie Salazar (Eiza Gonzalez); the wealthy entrepreneur Jack Rooney (John Bradley); and the teacher Will Downing (Alex Sharp). There's also an older Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), a brilliant astrophysicist.

Liu's trilogy is beloved by many for its deep dive into the world of science, namely astrophysics. However, the show distils many of the complex quantum physics theories into compact and easily digestible concepts.

Moreover, the ensemble of characters in the books are strangers, but in this series, many of them are friends known as the "Oxford Five." These prodigies have studied at the University of Oxford under the same mentor, which we find out is Ye Wenjie. As they already know each other, they are able to be interdependent, and a found family trope allows us to emotionally connect to them. Deciding to locate the characters in the UK is another departure from the novel, perhaps to pander to a Western audience.

Ye has amassed a radical group of people who believe that aliens will save humanity from itself, and as a result, she helps them stifle scientific advancement on Earth. However, the show skips explanations, which renders Ye and her group as obstacles and humanity as a cohesive front. The author, Liu, wasn't interested in debating whether or not humans deserved to survive, which is what made the trilogy so amazing and unusual as a science fiction tale.

The novels instead examined the peril of connection and how a discovery, once spread, may grow into an unstoppable force that can either be a cunning solution to an insurmountable situation or a radical, terrifying ideology. His conjecture is that the possibility that we are not alone in the universe shouldn't inspire comfort, it should instil fear.

As the main conflict is centuries away from occurring, what drives the plot is which theories will stand the test of time, the nuances of each scientist's thoughts, and how they can share their genius in order to convince the world of the impending doom. "3 Body Problem" essentially roots its story in a squad of inquisitive young people and also imbues a sense of nerdy splendour. This might appeal to many people who are otherwise used to seeing scholars as dishevelled and stressed, thereby making the field of science unexciting. Liu's characters also showcase that anyone is capable of discovering the next big theory, but it is very important to manipulate an idea for the greater good.

"The solitude of the mind" is described as humanity's greatest weapon by a character in the show, but Liu's writing highlighted how solitude might also be humanity's greatest detriment. If someone is allowed too much authority to carry out any plan, they may unintentionally turn against their own kind. The extra-terrestrial species leave no room for misunderstanding as they operate through groupthink and communicate instantaneously. Humans, on the other hand, are capable of lying and deceiving. In the show, many of the main characters don't begin with complete faith in people, but working together helps them realize their full potential and plan out how to defeat the invading species. If the book's themes were followed, the show could have visually portrayed the loneliness and growing trepidation that overpower one in their pursuit of knowledge and advancement.

The costume and production design are not as austere as the plot is transformed to be. Nonetheless, it does not have a large-scale execution like you would expect for a show that was meant to be Netflix's "Game of Thrones." The score by the "Game of Thrones" composer is simultaneously ominous and captivating. But it is ineptly meshed with a pop soundtrack– aiming to explain the show's events in colloquial words, often to the point of being annoyingly obvious.

One of the show's minor antagonists is played by Jonathan Pryce, whose character has the air of a stereotypically evil cult leader. Given Pryce's incredible acting ability, it feels bizarre to have him in a part that does not allow him the space to explore the realms of good and evil or challenge perspectives.

Die-hard fans of the trilogy may find that the adaptation underestimates their intelligence by incorporating economical dialogues and simpler ideas, but new fans will get a kick out of this sci-fi thriller with a unique concept. Liu's trilogy has been perceived in China as a metaphor for the country's geopolitical situation, despite his claim that it is only fiction. Regardless, people find parallels, like the Chinese being seen as the resilient and outmatched human race, while Western nations are seen as space aliens who use technology to subjugate them.

Overall, this is a timely series for a world where scientists' decades-long warnings about the climate catastrophe failed to stop 2023 from establishing a record for the highest carbon emissions from fossil fuels, even in the absence of extra-terrestrial involvement.