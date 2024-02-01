Five Bangladeshi troupes to be represented at Bharat Rang Mahotsav

This year has become very special in the country's theatre scenario, with five renowned Bangladeshi theatre troupes getting invited to perform at the prestigious "Bharat Rang Mahotsav".

A snippet from Mad Theatre’s ‘Anne Frank’. Photo: Collected

The 25th edition of the festival, arranged by India's prestigious theatre school National School of Drama, will begin on February 1 in Mumbai and will be held across 15 cities till February 21 with the theme, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam".

A snippet from Swapnadal’s ‘Chitrangada’. Photo Collected

Bangladesh is the only foreign country participating in the festival, which will showcase five productions amongst the 62 selected plays in total and in order to celebrate this honorous occasion the theatre troupes have arranged their respective shows for Bangladeshi audiences.

A snippet from Bottola’s ‘Khona’. Photo Collected

A five-day long festival, titled, "Bhashar Sanga, Natya Ranga, Bangladesh Utsab" will be held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy featuring Mad Theatre's "Anne Frank", Theatre Factory's "Asharashya Pratham Dibashey" Natyam Repertory' "Damer Mader" , Bottola's "Khona", Swapnadal's "Chitrangada". All the plays will be showcased at BSA's Experimental Theatre Hall at 7 PM every day starting from Thursday (February 1).

"All the theatre troupes wanted to show their productions to the people of our country first. They will be showcasing the selected plays in BSA first and then at the 'Bharat Rang Mahotsav in India. This kind of initiative is the first in the country," said leading man of Mad Theatre, Asadul Islam.

The selected Bangladeshi theatre troupes will be performing in 10 shows across 15 cities in India from February 9 to 15. A total number of 150 plays were invited to be showcased at the festival whilst 62 plays were selected by a jury among them.