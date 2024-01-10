‘Fereshte’ selected for Tehran's Int’l Fajr Film Festival

Jaya Ahsan's career continues to be adorned with one success after another. As the new year unfolds, another piece of good news emerges. Her Iranian film "Fereshte" has been selected for Tehran's 42nd International Fajr Film Festival.

The film has been selected to compete in the main category of the 42nd International Fajr Film Festival in Tehran, Iran.

Competing alongside renowned Iranian filmmakers, Jaya's "Fereshte" will depict a story directed by Morteza Atashzamzam, with Joya playing the role of a resilient woman.

Out of 106 Iranian films, only 22 movies, including "Fereshte," have been selected to participate in the competition. Notably, "Fereshte" stands as the only film created under joint production.

The festival is scheduled to take place in the first week of the upcoming month.

Last year, "Fereshte" was screened at the Goa Film Festival in India. Additionally, The film is set to be showcased at the Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh next month.