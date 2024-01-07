"Alert them, alert them!"

A voice cried out from behind two journalists of this newspaper just as they entered a polling station inside Government Science College in Farmgate of Dhaka.

There were just minutes to go before the clock struck 4:00pm, when voting in the 12th parliamentary election was scheduled to close.

As the two walked towards polling booths on the second floor, several law enforcers rushed past them to inform the presiding officer of their arrival.

In no time, Presiding Officer Mohammad Hasanuzzaman Hasan arrived and escorted them to the polling booths.

The journalists found no voters inside. Instead, a couple of youths rushed out in a hurry.

Photo: Star

Hasanuzzaman said 450 votes were cast until 2:00pm, while the centre had 1,695 registered voters.

Later, these correspondents visited Dhaka Polytechnic Institute and found small crowds of men and women wearing "boat" badges outside, but the polling centre seemed to have no voters inside.

After entering the premises where the booths were housed, two groups of youths were found aimlessly roaming the rooms, stairs, and corridors.

The correspondents went different ways to cover more area, and one of them found a room where a group of men, mostly youths, huddled around what seemed to be a polling official scribbling on pieces of paper at 4:20pm.

One man realised that a journalist was taking pictures and cried out, "Everybody out!" And like clockwork, all the young men turned around and exited.

"How could The Daily Star come here? They have entered and we don't know anything," said a middle-aged man in a loud voice.

Photo: Star

At the gate, a group of agitated youths suddenly encircled the journalist with the camera, claiming that he had no right to take photos and demanded those be deleted.

As the conversation started to heat up, a couple of middle-aged men intervened and managed to convince the crowd to let the journalists leave.